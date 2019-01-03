Shilling faces challenging times ahead, experts warn

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKE

The shilling yesterday started off the year on a rather low key but stable against the dollar, as gains made in December continued to favour the local currency. Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) valued the shilling at 101.83 against a dollar by close of business, with little variance compared to Sh101.84 it exchanged against the greenback on the last day of 2018.

Commercial banks quoted the local currency at 102 per US dollar proving resilience amid a narrowing current account deficit (at about 5.3 per cent), stable foreign exchange reserves and high demand for hard currency in the December to New Year period.

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on the other hand commenced the year with low volumes as total shares closed at seven million with a value of Sh129.9 million in 845 deals.

The NSE 20 Share Index, which tracks blue chip companies, lost 11.06 points to stand at 2822.78. All Share Index (NASI) shed 0.23 points to stand at 140.20 while the NSE 25 Share Index lost 19.56 points to close at 3532.03.

Economists have, however, predicted tough times ahead of the local currency as the country moves to honour its debt obligations this year, among them, repayment of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) set to commence in July after a five-year grace period.

Kenyans will also part with more than Sh97.71 billion this year to repay the first Sh202 billion Eurobond which matures in June. This is likely to dent the country’s forex reserves which remained healthy at above 4.5 per cent of import cover last year.

“We have a lot of debt obligation this year whose repayment could cause a drop on foreign currency reserves. Repayment of the syndicated loan and Euro bond maturing this year are likely to affect the way the shilling will behave,” said Caleb Mugendi, Senior Investment Analyst at Cytonn Investments.

Debt repayment

The weakening of the shilling will expose the country too much higher debt repayment as every percentage devaluation increases the external debt value. Sterling Capital chief executive John Kirimi said the shilling also remains exposed to the current international economic trends including ongoing US-China trade woes and the predicted changes in weather patterns likely to negatively affect agricultural activities starting April.

“If all these factors come to pass, they will definitely affect the shilling,” he said. Financial analyst, Aly-Khan Satchu has, however, played down the fears, indicating the shilling will remain stable.

“I am not in the perennial bear shilling camp which comes up with a 15 to 20 per cent devaluation prediction every year. Remittances have skyrocketed and crude oil prices have nosedived both of which are currently supporting the shilling,” Satchu said.