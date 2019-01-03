Nakuru chief, spouse charged with forgery

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Oljorai location Chief Mark Cherutich was yesterday charged alongside his wife Rebecca Wamuyu with four counts of forgery, issuing forged documents and forcibly detaining land documents.

Appearing before Nakuru Resident Magistrate Nancy Makau, the two were accused of, jointly with others not before the court and with intent to defraud David Embenzi, inserting their names in the Oljorai settlement scheme register. The offences were allegedly committed on diverse dates between August 16, 2010, and September 2017.

Sale of land

Cherutich and his spouse faced a second count of procuring land registration for Naivasha/Oljorai phase 11/774 land, claiming to have been allocated the same by the Agricultural Cooperation of Kenya with the knowledge that the information was false.

They were further charged with forcibly holding land documents and malicious damage of property- Embenzi’s house valued at Sh250,000.

They denied the charges and were released on an Sh500,000 bond and a surety of the same amount each, awaiting hearing of the case on January 18.

“The accused may be released on an Sh500,000 bond and a surety of the same amount awaiting hearing of the matter,” ruled Makau.

According to police reports, the two are believed to have been engaging in the sale of land within the settlement scheme and are under investigations for the crimes, which date back to 2010.