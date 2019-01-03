Convict disappears ahead of sentencing

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of a murder suspect who vanished from the Nakuru Central Police Station cells hours before his sentencing.

The 28-year-old Samson Khamari is alleged to have vanished yesterday morning with police bosses reluctant to give information over the incident.

Nakuru Deputy OCPD Daniel Kitavi denied knowledge of the incident even as reports indicate that two officers have been interdicted over the same.

Pleaded guilty

“I am not aware of any disappearance,” he said in a brief. Khamari, who had been charged with robbery with violence, had pleaded guilty of killing his Martin Mathea at Ngala flats on the night of November 6, last year.

This was despite a warning by the court informing him of dire punishment that the charge attracts which is death. “I stole the properties after strangling the deceased,” he said. The court directed he be subjected to a psychiatric examination before sentencing.

At the court premise yesterday, the victim’s father Vincent Mathea said he was shocked to learn that the suspect had disappeared from the police custody.

“I am surprised beyond imagination that a suspect who had already pleaded guilty to robbery with violence and murder can just disappear,” he said

The family says their lives are now in danger since the convict knows and understands their residential place well.

They called on the Inspector General of Police Joseph Bionnet and Director of Criminal Investigations to intervene.