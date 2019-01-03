January will be hot and dry, weatherman warns

George Kebaso @Morarak

Kenyans should brace for a prolonged dry spell, according to a forecast by the State weather agency. The forecast released yesterday indicates that most parts of the country will remain generally sunny and dry throughout January.

Even with occasional light rains projected in some areas of Western Kenya, particularly around Lake Victoria, Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned pastoralists to prepare for declined pastures.

Most parts of the country experienced a night of heavy rains on the eve of New Year, but yesterday’s forecast portends doom in the pastoral areas where daytime temperatures are also expected to range between 30 and 40 degrees.

The weather agency warns that this is likely to be a cause for an emergency of health problems such as the East Coast Fever (ECF) for animals and breathing challenges due to heavy dust.

“The sunny and dry weather conditions expected in North-western and North-eastern Kenya will lead to a further reduction in foliage and pastures for livestock. Further, problems associated with dust or dust storms may occur in some areas,” the report said.

It is, however, good news albeit temporary for residents of Western Kenya encompassing Nyanza and Southern Rift Valley, as KMD shows that a few areas may experience occasional light to moderate rainfall.

These areas include Kitale, Kericho, Bomet, Nandi, Eldoret, Kakamega, Bungoma, Butere, Mumias and Vihiga in the Western Highlands. Others are Kisumu, Nyando, Siaya, Kisii, Busia, Kuria, Nyamira and Borabu.

Generally dry

However, the forecast shows that parts of Central Rift Valley including Narok, Kajiado, Nakuru, Naivasha, Nyahururu, are likely to experience generally dry conditions for most of the month.

“Occasional light to moderate rains are, however, likely especially in the Lake Victoria basin and areas around Narok County,” the report says.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley including; Nyeri, Embu, Kiambu, Meru, Murang’a, and those in the larger Nairobi such as Dagoretti, Kabete, Wilson, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Eastleigh, are expected to experience generally sunny conditions throughout the month.

The agency says that the North-western Kenya including Lodwar, Lokichoggio, Lokitaung and North-eastern areas of Moyale, Marsabit, Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Garbatulla as well as the South-eastern lowlands of Machakos, Makindu, Voi, Taita, Taveta are likely to remain generally dry.

Other areas that are expected to continue experiencing dry conditions throughout the month of January according to KMD include the Coastal strip comprising of Kwale, Mombasa, Mtwapa, Malindi, Msabaha, Kilifi, and Lamu.