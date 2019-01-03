Ignore tenure extension calls, Uhuru told

Felix Yegon and KNA @PeopleDailyKe

A Bomet Catholic priest has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to ignore calls to seek a political seat after completing his two terms in 2022.

Segemik Parish priest Fr Ambrose Kimutai told Uhuru to turn down offers for a powerful position in government after 2022 and instead retire honourably as constitutionally required.

The priest who was addressing the press in Bomet said he was aware of attempts by some leaders keen on having Uhuru continue clinging to power through a constitutional amendment.

Kimutai also hit out at the Jubilee party officials over remarks that Deputy President William Ruto was not an automatic presidential candidate for the party in 2022.

Succession talks

Meanwhile, former Mungiki leader and Amani Sasa chief executive Maina Njenga have criticised leaders engaging in campaigns for the 2022 elections saying they are insensitive to the needs of Kenyans.

Njenga expressed his displeasure over politicians traversing the country talking about 2022 succession politics saying a lot needs to be done to improve the lives of citizens.

“This is not the time for politics but time to run development projects and preach peace across the country. When 2022 comes, Kenyans will decide who to elect for the top seat,” he said during a New Year prayer day at his home in Karandi, Laikipia county.