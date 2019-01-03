Arrest UK student killer cops, says lobby

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Amnesty International-Kenya has urged the government to bring to book police officers who allegedly killed Carilton Maina, a student at Leeds University in the UK, over claims he was part of a group terrorising residents in Kibera.

Maina was killed on December 23, leading to a barrage of condemnation from area residents and human rights activists. AI Kenya representative Houghton Irungu (pictured) said they are determined to follow up the case to its logical conclusion.

Defended

“We have buried too many youths killed by police officers. 2019 cannot be like 2018. Amnesty International -Kenya will follow-up the case and justice for Maina however long it takes. Let us all not forget him,” he said.

However, while acknowledging that National Police Service Standing Orders and the Constitution do not condone police brutality, Kilimani sub-county Police Commander Michael Muchiri said the service is a professional outfit and seeks to ensure the best delivery of services.