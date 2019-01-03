MP wants riders trained on road safety

George Kebaso @Morarak

Migori Woman Rep Pamela Odhiambo now wants boda-boda operators to undergo thorough training on road safety to minimise accidents.

After surviving an accident last October in which her bodyguard Fred Owich died, the legislator has urged the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to direct resources on constant training and monitoring of motorcycle riders.

Appearing in the public for the first time since the Sunday morning accident on the Rongo-Homa Bay highway, Odhiambo, who has recovered from the injuries she sustained in the accident, said safety gear alone – that is given to the operators — is not enough.

“Even though the government is providing helmets, reflector jackets and safety gears to the operators, it is now essential that NTSA steps up training to curb road carnage,” she said at a Nairobi hotel yesterday. She called on road users to take training on road safety seriously.