Kibwana demands audit of Ukambani leadership

Mutuku Mwangangi and Bernard Gitau @ PeopleDailyKe

The disquiet in Ukambani over Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s pronouncement that he had accepted to run errands for President Uhuru Kenyatta is now threatening to balloon into a full-scale internecine verbal warfare to the detriment of community’s unity.

Yesterday, the party chairman and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, who was first to criticise his boss over the remarks he made during the burial of Kalonzo’s father on November 9 in Mwingi, called for an audit of the former vice president’s leadership.

He also wants a meeting of all leaders from Ukambani to take stock of what Kalonzo’s leadership has achieved at the national level since the demise of the late region’s political kingpin Mulu Mutisya in 2004.

Kibwana accused Kalonzo of allegedly using Members of County Assemblies from his party, who dominate all the three counties in Ukambani to undermine their governors. He accused Wiper of reneging on a memorandum of understanding with his Muungano Party ahead of the 2017 poll.

In a lengthy reply to the Wiper deputy organising secretary Peter Mathuki, the civil rights crusader challenged Wiper to make public the MoU between the two parties, which is the genesis of the differences between him and Wiper party.

Mathuki had labelled Kibwana as “a self-exiled chairman”, who is out to wreck the party from within to serve his personal ambitions.

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) member had taken to social media to launch the scathing attack on Kibwana, who he accused of being “a traitor and a sell out to the people of Ukambani”. He claimed the Makueni governor is out to undermine Kalonzo’s chances of ascending to the country’s top leadership.

But in his reply through the same platform in what pundits see as the imminent collapse of Kalonzo’s political vehicle which controls county assemblies of Makueni, Kitui and Machakos, Kibwana claimed the Wiper leader is destabilising Ukambani leadership and more so in his own party.

Constructive criticism

“The culture of top leadership is of the thinking that it must never be questioned. Those who offer constructive criticism are treated as people who have committed crimes against the apex party bosses,” he said. Kibwana said it is obvious that Mathuki is a surrogate of Kalonzo and labelled him as the de facto spokesman behind the party leader.

And in a hard-hitting statement that is likely to raise political temperatures by questioning Kalonzo’ leadership, Kibwana wants the Wiper leader audited on his development record since he took over Ukambani leadership after the death of Mutisya, who was his mentor and most powerful Kamba politician in the Moi era. “My request for stock taking and accountability should not be taken as a ploy to undermine Kalonzo,” he said.

Ukambani governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu ( Kitui) and Kibwana recently launched the South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc (Sekeb) with the conspicuous absence of the Wiper leader in a move many see as a way of edging him out of political leadership.