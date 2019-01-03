Kenya mulls new laws for fish farming

Kenya plans to adopt new guidelines aimed at streamlining cage fish farming in Lake Victoria. The new fish farming regulations were recommended for the East African Community (EAC) partner States for adoption by Lake Victoria Fisheries Organisation (LVFO).

They are pegged on the legalised establishment and operation of fish cages in the lake. While coming up with the proposals, LVFO recognised the potential of cage aquaculture in the lake but emphasised the need to practise it in a manner that is sustainable and less damaging to the environment and aquatic resources.

As a result of the rapid expansion of cage fish farming by the private sector, the sixth special session of the LVFO Council of ministers of 2014 directed the institution’s secretariat to coordinate development of guidelines and standard operating procedures for the cage fish farming in East Africa.

This coordination, the ministers said, would ensure optimal benefits to farmers with minimal impact on the environment and other lake users.

LVFO appealed to EAC States to use the regional guidelines to develop their own regulations and support legislation which provides an enabling environment to facilitate cage fish farming expansion in the region.

“We look forward to the future successful and sustainable development of an industry capable of delivering benefits to the regional food security, livelihoods and economic growth and pray that these guidelines help this industry emerge and grow,” LVFO Executive secretary Shigalla Mahongo in a statement.

If adopted, the regulations are expected to rationalise cage aquaculture in Lake Victoria. On Tuesday, the Kenyan fisheries department and stakeholders engaged investors in the sector on the proposed new rules during a consultative meeting held at a Kisumu hotel.