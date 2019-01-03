Siaya officials bribe Controller of Budget officers, claims Rasanga

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Some Siaya Treasury officials have been bribing Controller of Budget officers to release county government funds, Governor Cornel Rasanga has claimed.

Rasanga, who said he had received a confidential report from a highly-placed office, issued a stern warning to the staff to desist from the trend, adding that no public servant should be induced to offer services for which they are paid.

Speaking during his annual State of the County address at Siaya Agricultural Training Centre yesterday, he said the Controller of Budget officials receives as little as Sh3,000 to process the money allocated to the county, to the surprise of Treasury staff led by county Finance executive Joseph Warega. “Do not dispute this. I have facts from a confidential report” the governor told Warega.

Rasanga ordered Warega to streamline payouts to contractors and brokers, who he said thronged the county Treasury premises daily.

He said nobody, except staff, should operate from the Treasury, and claimed suppliers and contractors had overrun the facility. He warned county staff against graft, saying anyone found culpable would be sacked.