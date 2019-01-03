Miss Tourism gets heroic welcome after Malaysia win

Miss Tourism Kenya 2018 Sarah Pkyach Chepurai on Monday received a heroic welcome back home in West Pokot after being crowned Miss Tourism Metropolitan International 2018/19. Pkyach emerged the first runners-up in the contest held recently in Malaysia.

The beauty queen was received and given rousing welcome by county leadership, traditional dancers and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at Murkwijit town at the border of West Pokot and Trans Nzoia counties.

She was welcomed with traditional sour milk (mursik) and dressed in traditional regalia before heading to Makutano town for more celebrations.

Pkyach urged parents to give their children the freedom to realise their dreams by nurturing their talents. She promised to use the two titles to help youths in the county identify and nurture their talents.

“Our county has been receiving negative publicity and now it is the time to prove to the nation and the world that Pokot community can produce good people who are ready to change the world, and we can only achieve this if we take our children to school and help them realise their dreams,” she said.

Pkyach, who is also a Third Year student pursuing Bachelor of Science in Biostatistics at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) is also the West Pokot County and JKUAT Miss Tourism 2018.

Wamalwa lauded Pkyach for making Kenya proud and at the same time redefining the name of West Pokot County. “Pkyach has put West Pokot county map on the world map.

She has made us proud and what remains is to ensure that we allow our children to explore talents and take them to school. Education is the key to success,” he said.

Area Governor John Lonyangapuo said Pkyach’s success has proved to the world that the county is a land of hidden treasures. “The beauty pageant will play a crucial role in preserving the county’s rich heritage and market tourist attraction sites in the county,” he said.

Also present were area MPs Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria), Peter Lochakapong ( Sigor), William Kamket (Tiaty), West Pokot Woman’s Rep Lillian Tomitom and West Pokot Speaker Catherine Mukenyang, among others. – KNA