Why musicians, Uhuru meeting remains mirage

Francis Mwangi @Mlincoln

If Maragua was an island, it probably would have sunk on that dusty Thursday of October last year. By midday, Muthithi Primary School in Murang’a county was groaning under the pressure of local feet as villagers turned up in their thousands to bid farewell to one of their own, a national legend, benga maestro Joseph Kamaru.

It was Kamaru’s desire to unite, mend rifts and demolish walls. And in death, he seemed to have achieved that, bringing the country’s most powerful political forces, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga, to the same podium.

He must have grinned down in delight when Nominated MP Maina Kamanda took to the microphone and pleaded for a meeting between President Uhuru and local musicians at State House in Nairobi. He probably strung a tune of contentment when the President agreed to a date with the artistes the following week.

In death, Kamaru’s lifetime goal of bringing together political foes, but most importantly, fellow musicians, had been achieved. Or had it? Well, it seemed so until the often-overlooked little matter of human greed and selfishness badgered in.

In a twist of irony that must have Kamaru weeping in disappointment, the “invite of bonding” triggered a battle among the musicians that has rendered the meeting a near impossibility.

So convoluted has the fiasco grown even Kamanda doesn’t sound so confident anymore. “We are still on course…The musicians will eventually meet the President…But this is on condition they realise all 30,000 of them cannot be in that meeting,” he says and proposes a way forward.

“We should first have representatives to brief the President on artistes’ needs and then the resolutions be announced in an all-musicians’ meeting to be arranged, say, in Kasarani Stadium.”

President Uhuru appointed Kamanda to be his representative in overseeing Kamaru’s welfare when the musician was taken ill and hospitalised last year. It is during his visits to the hospital he met Central region musicians and the State House meeting idea hatched.

Generational war

“We sought to present to the President the challenges facing the music industry, not forgetting that some of us campaigned for him but he has never met us for a postmortem of our input to the victory,” says Ben Githae, an artiste loved and loathed in equal measure for the 2017 General Election Jubilee signature tune “Uhuru-Ruto Tano Tena”.

Trouble began, he says, before the burial ceremony was concluded. “Even before we were through with the burial, a group of musicians from Central region congregated at a bar in a neighbouring constituency to make plans for the State House meeting.”

He adds that not less than six WhatsApp groups had been created within 10 hours of the President’s declaration, all listing members who were to attend. The following day, recording studios did a booming business as people scrambled to authenticate their ‘musician status’, some by pirating music, he claims.

The rift took tribal dimensions when some musicians from outside Mt Kenya region sought to be included in the itinerary. And within Central, a generational war front opened up.

Veteran musician David Karanja insisted that only those musicians who had been mentored by Kamaru should be on the tour. Githae, however, maintained the meeting needed to have a national face with up-and-coming talents among them.

Before that particular dust could settle, another voice claimed the President wanted to meet all “performing artistes in their entirety and comedians, poets, instrumentalists…” had to be on the list. One especially bold camp invited all those with proof they have written and recorded any artistic work to congregate at Nairobi’s Kencom bus stage and start their march to State House that Tuesday.

Word must have reached State House about the looming mass visit, and a communique was delivered through Kamanda cancelling the meeting and instead urging for an all-inclusive, organised visit. Government Spokesman Erick Kiraithe waded in and warned the artistes risked losing the opportunity all together unless they got their act together.

The organisation of the meeting has since been handed over to the Sports and Heritage Cabinet secretary Rashid Achesa. The CS says he has so far grouped 30,102 national musicians into a Sacco, promising a way forward in due course.

Exploitative networks

“The government is willing to support all musicians but only through structured arrangements,” he said, adding that the Sacco is a directive from the presidency. “ January 19 has been set as a tentative launch date, during which game-changing declarations for the betterment of the music industry will be aired by the government,” he said.

Named Talented Musicians and Composers (Tamco) Sacco, initial proposal is that each musician to contribute Sh2,000 monthly, (subject to approval by members) saving Sh722 million annually.

“This marks a new beginning for our musicians. It is sad that the industry that is as old as the universe has never had the foresight to start a national saving, credit and investment scheme. It is better late than never,” said Achesa. He added that the musicians will get bargaining power as well as access resources to build themselves.

“We will also reform the laws governing the industry to seal all the loopholes that make our musicians easy prey to exploitative networks,” he said. Office bearers, who also hold the registration certificate and are trustees in the Sacco’s bank account are benga artistes, John De-Mathew (chair), Epha Maina (vice chair) and gospel artiste Lois Kim as the Treasurer.