ODM ‘keen to retain Ugenya seat’ in poll

People Daily January 3, 2019
Chris Karan. Photo/File

Baraka Karama  @PeopleDailyKe

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has embarked on efforts to retain the Ugenya parliamentary seat, a fortnight after the Supreme Court ordered the IEBC to conduct fresh elections in the area.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is expected to declare the seat vacant this week after  Chris Karan’s win in the 2017 elections was nullified. The top court upheld the Court of Appeal’s ruling which nullified Karan’s victory on grounds that the election was not free and fair.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will have 90 days to conduct a by-election after Muturi declares the seat vacant. And ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to use the by-election to stamp his political authority in the Luo Nyanza, his backyard.

Already, it has emerged that Raila has tasked key Siaya leaders, including Governor Cornel Rasanga and Senator James Orengo to ensure the party retains the seat.

Speaking to People Daily on phone, Rasanga was confident ODM will clinch the seat. “There is no way ODM will lose that seat. We will do everything possible to retain the seat”.

