Abducted Italian volunteer ‘is sick’

Detectives pursuing abductors of an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Malindi last November believe the woman could be sick.

The details emerged yesterday following the detention of two Muslim clerics alleged to have prayed for Silvia Romano’s healing when she was brought into the mosque sick. The mosque is located at Kalkacha area near Hola town, Athi River county.

The clerics are also alleged to have helped the kidnappers access medical help for the 23-year-old Romano. It also emerged the abductors returned to Hola after an attempt to sneak to Somalia failed. They had initially moved to Garissa two weeks ago with a plan to cross over to Somalia with the Italian.

Hide and seek

According to the investigators, three suspected kidnappers Yusuf Kuno Adan, Said Adan Abdi and Ibrahim Adan Omar took Romano to the Kalkacha mosque for prayers and later returned to their hideout.

“The duo seem tired of playing hide and seek games and were recently spotted at a mosque. We are holding the two sheikhs for investigations since they voluntarily informed the police on the new development. They are helping us with investigations,” said a police source who did not wish to be named given the sensitive nature of the matter.

Police have arrested over 20 people in connection with the kidnapping, including Ibrahim Adan Omar, an MCA and a KWS officer. Police are also holding Rehema Adan, the wife of the main suspect Said, Adan Abdi.

Romano was abducted from an orphanage run by African Milele Onlus, a non-governmental organisation that supports vulnerable children in Chakama trading centre.

The gang shot at residents and wounded five people, including three children, while abducting Romano and escaped across the nearby Galana river.

Five wounded

A multi-agency team comprising Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Wildlife Service, GSU, Kenya police and Administration police officers are tracking down the kidnappers. An Italian police force known as Carabinieri are also involved in efforts to rescue Romano. Police have since placed an Sh1 million bounty on each of the three key suspects.