Challenges facing media practioners in the New Year

Victor Bwire @PeopleDailyKe

Last year had both good and ugly experiences for the media in Kenya. Reports of global press freedom watchdogs, including Article 19 and Reporters Without Borders, indicate that press freedom in Kenya is under threat.

Challenges noted include misapplication of the legal regime against the media, editorial influence by corporates/owners and advertisers, physical threats to media practitioners, credibility and professional concerns, including corruption and misinformation and poor working conditions.

Journalists have, however, mostly remained true to their calling, unearthing corruption in public and private spheres, exposing human rights violations, holding duty bearers accountable, highlighting situations of people undergoing extreme difficulties but also telling stories of hope.

As we enter 2019, it is important that we address the shrinking space for media practice and the mob justice approach being meted on news purveyors. The media also needs to deal with disunity among professional associations on media-related issues which have made the sector more vulnerable to attacks and eroded their bargaining power, resulting in poor remunerations.

Complaints of the dearth of professional ethics and credibility and other coverage and conduct issues that consumers are raising must also be addressed.

Cases of failure by the media to report accurately on public interest issues, incidences of violations of the code of ethics for the practice of journalism in Kenya, mishandling of information given by sources, package content that resonates with audience mode and practising constructive journalism are just a few examples where the media have been accused of failing to live up to professional expectations.

While keeping to their traditional roles, journalists must move with the times and accommodate emerging issues in the profession and from the audience. The prevailing hard economic times and dwindling revenues from advertisement call for a new way of doing things.

Content must remain king, but it can only do so if it resonates with the audience. More than ever before, the media must invest in research and quality journalism and content.

Media houses must minimise conflicts with the law to avoid losing huge amounts of money through defamation and related suits. While Articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution grant extensive rights and freedoms to the media, they also come with responsibilities as well as challenges.

The freedom to seek, receive or impart information or ideas; freedom of artistic creativity; and academic freedom and freedom of scientific research, is limited so that they do not include propaganda for war; incitement to violence; hate speech; or advocacy of hatred which may constitute to ethnic incitement, vilification of others or incitement to cause harm.

Journalists must also familiarise themselves with Article 10 of the Constitution that requires upholding of national values and principles of governance that include national unity, democracy and public participation.

Media must promote diversity and plurality through their content. The 2022 succession politics, the referendum debate, the Big Four agenda, corruption and related issues are expected to dominate the media this year. But the discourse must go beyond the usual faces.

More Kenyans should be allowed to participate in the national conversation and constructive voices given a voice in the narratives.

Journalism involves being a diligent purveyor — a trustee — of facts and information emanating from all segments of the society.

In each respect, the media is expected to be disseminating information in a responsible way. The information should be factual and helpful to public accountability and transparency.

The issue of corruption in the media, which has taken a serious toll their credibility, must be addressed. The media must strive to restore their credibility and regain the trust of the people by ridding themselves of corrupt elements in their midst.

The issue of professionalism and adherence to professional ethics as provided for in the law cannot be overemphasised. Some journalists seem to have abandoned ethics and peddle stories that lack objectivity.

Journalists must continue to engage with duty bearers, seek information using the access to information law, do joint ventures and focus more on constructive journalism through the problem- solving stories, localise content to speak to audiences and invest more in research and investigative journalism.

The industry must invest in quality journalism by hiring more professionals and look for revenue outside the traditional sources.

Journalism that seeks to describe events and developments in a holistic manner and give hope to developments that can address concerns and problems facing people should be given a chance.

Kenyans should also appreciate the environment in which the media are operating and offer support through sharing information, documents and constructive criticism. —The writer works for Media Council of Kenya