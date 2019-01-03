Revenue sharing proposal a lifeline for devolution

Jane Kiringai

It has been six years since the country adopted the devolved system of governance. During this period, Parliament approved the first and second basis for revenue sharing.

The Constitution provides that the first and second basis for revenue sharing be made on three-year intervals and thereafter, in five-year intervals. This now means that the third basis for revenue sharing will apply in the year 2019 and will be in place for the next five financial years.

To illustrate, the proposed Third Basis has four main objectives underpinning this formula. The first broad objective is to enhance service delivery; the second is to promote balanced economic growth. The third and fourth objectives are to promote County fiscal performance and reward counties for optimising revenue collection, and the prudent management of financial resources, respectively.

To achieve these objectives, notable changes have been included in the revised formula. These changes are motivated by the need to strengthen the link between the constitutional mandates of the counties, and the intergovernmental fiscal transfer system. And make no mistake, there remains an absolute need to closely match funding to expenditure needs of the county administrations.

This proposed approach provides a clear and transparent funding norm for different county functions and services. This year the equitable share to county governments is Sh314 billion. The Commission on Revenue Allocation is now recommending that the equitable share to county governments be increased to Sh335 billion for the year 2019/20 to enhance delivery of devolved services.

The Third Basis proposes measures of expenditure needs to be aligned with devolved services. Health is assigned a weight of 15 per cent. The population in need of public health services is defined by county population, excluding the population that is covered by health insurance.

All other county services are assigned a weight of 18 per cent. The expenditure need for all the other devolved services like early childhood education and technical and vocational training are measured using population.

County public administration is assigned a weight of 20 per cent meaning that every county is allocated Sh1.4 billion for public administration.

The second objective is to promote balanced growth taking into account the need to close infrastructure gaps in lagging areas. The third and fourth objectives emphasise county fiscal performance.

These two objectives are not expenditure needs but are geared towards rewarding counties for effective revenue collection, and the prudent management of financial resources. The measure for optimal county revenue collections is the proportion of county revenue to the total amount of own source revenue (OSR) collected by all counties and is assigned a weight of 2 per cent.

Kenyans should, therefore, devote themselves and without restraint in giving the commission their views on revenue sharing. There is no magic bullet formula that can solve all the 47 county funding needs but there is one that will provide the right framework for devolution to succeed, and we strongly believe this is it. – The writer is chairperson Commission on Revenue Allocation.