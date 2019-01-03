Sobriety should drive debate on used vehicles

Kipkirui Langat

The current discussion between the Kenya Bureau of Standards and motor vehicle industry players on the contentious issue of age limit for imported second-hand vehicles is healthy but should be handled with sobriety.

The business of used vehicles is a lucrative venture worldwide with an estimated value of about $70 billion (Sh7 trillion). In Africa, close to 45 million vehicles are in use, majority imported as used vehicles.

According to the UN Environment Africa Used Vehicle report of 2018, Africa imports four times more automotive products than it exports. For example, in 2014, automotive imports were valued at $48 billion (Sh4.8 trillion) compared to exports of $11 billion (Sh1.1 trillion).

Ethiopia and Nigeria used vehicle imports accounted for 80 per cent of all vehicle sales while in the same period, more than 96 per cent of vehicles imported into Kenya were used vehicles.

Largely, the current push to have a reduction of age limit for imported used vehicles is informed by their negative impact on the environment and human health.

Studies done by various institutions found out that more than 1.5 billion urbanites around the world breathe air that exceeds WHO standards causing over a million deaths each year due to urban air pollution while more than 70 per cent of deaths from outdoor air pollution occurs in the developing world.

World health costs of urban air pollution are estimated to approach $1 billion (Sh101 billion) per year and in developing countries, the health effects of air pollution cost anything between 5 per cent — 20 per cent of GDP. Road transport is responsible for 20 per cent — 25 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions globally.

The environment is also at risk due to Green House Gases (GHG) emitted from motor vehicles as well as some chemicals which may result in extreme global weather conditions.

Age of a vehicle has a direct impact on its productivity and total operating costs. Overall productivity of used vehicles decreases on average by 10 per cent per year while labour and spare part maintenance costs increase respectively by 15 per cent and 20 per cent per year.

The East Africa region reports close to 10,000 road fatalities annually with an average fatality cost of about $12,000 (Sh1.2 million) in addition to the cost per injury of about $3,000 (Sh303 million). Although most of the accidents may be attributed to human errors, the big question is whether our infrastructure can handle the pressure the influx of vehicles.

On the other hand, imported used motor vehicle industry affords low-to-middle -income consumers the opportunity to purchase affordable vehicles since the cost of a new car is about four times higher than the average cost of imported used one and therefore prohibitive to these groups.

By limiting the age of imported used vehicles, the communities at greatest risk are the SMEs who have invested in this sector. However, this must also be balanced with the negative impact of the uncontrolled influx of used motor vehicles which include traffic congestion leading to a substantial loss of productivity in the economy, high fuel consumption, low air quality and safety issues.

It is because of the reasons that countries in Africa have adopted different mechanisms to control the importation of used vehicles. For example, Egypt, South Africa, Sudan and Morocco impose a total ban on used vehicle imports while Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Mozambique and Kenya are implementing between 6 to 9-year rule. More than 24 countries are either implementing a 10-year rule or have no regulations at all in place.

Discussion on the harmonisation of age limit for the importation of used vehicles in EAC region has been on for the last decade and agreement is yet to be reached.

It is evident that imposing an age limit for the importation of a used vehicle is inevitable, however, the discussion is a delicate balance between socioeconomic, technology transfer, health, safety and to some extent political considerations.

A more realistic way of approaching this discussion is to focus on opportunities that will be created. The age limit is also likely to trigger significant investments in the manufacturing and/or assembly of affordable vehicles.

The automotive industry will be involved in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and maintenance of motor vehicles. In addition, mandatory regular inspection and maintenance of all motor vehicles will create other businesses. The writer is director general of TVET Authority and transport emission expert —[email protected]