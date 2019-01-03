Kinyanjui team unfair, say leaders

Some leaders in Naivasha have expressed concerns over the composition of a new committee set to spearhead the rehabilitation and upgrade of the area sub-county hospital.

They questioned a move by the Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui to name a team whose membership does not include a resident from the lakeside town.

Last month, while presiding over the ground-breaking ceremony for Olkaria I unit six power plant, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Kengen to provide Sh300 million for the upgrade of the hospital.

Naivasha East MCA Stanley Karanja said area elected leaders were not consulted on the committee. Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika also accused the governor of ignoring women in the composition of the committee.