Ex-Kebs boss denies fraud charges

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Former Kenya Bureau of Standards managing director Charles Ongwae (pictured) was yesterday charged with defrauding the government of Sh64 million in an illegal waiver of penalties for non-compliance and tax evasion.

Ongwae, who is facing several counts of abuse office and breach of trust denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot.

According to the charge sheet, the ex-manager unlawfully authorised the waiver of 15 per cent penalty for import goods arriving in the country without the certificate of conformity from the country of origin yet Importers of such goods must pay the 15 per cent of the total customs value.

Ongwae is charged alongside 11 others who appeared two days earlier. They allegedly committed the offence in January last year.

He was released on Sh200,000 cash bail and Sh500,000 bond. Others have been released on varied cash bail and bond terms.

Cheruiyot directed he appears before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday for legal procedures. The case will be mentioned on January 14.