We’re ready to roll out CBC today, says CS

Irene Githinji and Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed yesterday affirmed the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) will be rolled out in Pre-primary 1 and 2 as well as in Grades 1, 2 and 3 starting today, as she warned that excuses towards implementation will not be tolerated.

The CS directed all directorates and semi-autonomous government agencies to carry out their mandate expeditiously to ensure the implementation and roll out of the CBC starts smoothly and effectively.

Consequently, she said a nationwide monitoring exercise will be conducted starting next week to ensure that CBC and 100 per cent transition programmes take off smoothly as expected and remain steady and successful.

Intensive year

Amina made the remarks when she met Regional Coordinators of Education (RCEs) and County Directors of Education (CDE) yesterday at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), where she also sounded a warning to them that they should gear up for an intensive year, where excuses and lapses in putting together basic instruments to drive the process will not be tolerated.

She highlighted the guidelines towards national implementation of the CBC in Early Years Education (EYE) directing the said officials to confirm all public primary schools have and are using curriculum designs for Pre-Primary 1 and 2 and Grades 1,2 and 3 as developed by KICD.

“The designs will guide teachers to effectively deliver the curriculum. In 2018, 21,627 public primary schools received four volumes of the CBC. It is important for field officers to alert the Ministry and KICD if there is any school within their jurisdiction with no curriculum designs,” said the CS.

The ministry also issued a circular on implementation on the new curriculum, detailing how lesson timetables will be prepared, with schools expected to implement to the letter directives therein.

Schools are to ensure that each lesson lasts 30 minutes and that there will be five lessons in pre-Primary and 7 in the lower primary in a day.

The CS urged the RCEs and CDEs to ensure course books and other instructional materials reach all public primary schools.

In Pre-Primary 1 and 2, the activity areas will be on languages, mathematical, environmental, psychomotor and creative as well as religious education.

The CS also announced that the process of registering 2019 national examinations will commence this month and completed by next month in an effort to provide adequate opportunity to clean up the data in time and initiate other subsequent processes.

Meanwhile, KICD dismissed claims that learning materials for competency-based curriculum have not been approved.

Chairperson Dr Sara Ruto said yesterday 305 textbooks have been approved for implementation of curriculum in all the learning areas of Early Years Education (EYE).

She said the institute printed 25,000 copies as an addendum to the Orange Book last year, detailing the approved list of curriculum support materials and distributed these copies to the Ministry of Education, County Directors of Education, Kenya Primary Schools Head Teachers Association (Kepsha) and Public Primary Schools.

The KICD boss said evaluation and approval of curriculum support materials will continue in a regular process to ensure competitiveness in access and inclusivity. “Reports appearing in sections of the media that learning materials have not been approved, are inaccurate,” said Ruto, in a statement.

Similarly, Kenya Publishers Association (KPA) chairman Lawrence Njenga has said that teaching and learning materials were available and that they had printed 14 million textbooks being printed and are already in stores by last December.

Njenga also stated that some 400,000 other books had been distributed across the country. He said KPA was satisfied with the assurance from the ministry that the rollout of the new curriculum would start this month.

Elsewhere, Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati has appealed to Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed not to rush the implementation of the new 2-6-3-3-3 system arguing that schools have no necessary infrastructure to accommodate the system.

Speaking in Thika town on Monday while flagging off 16 beneficiaries of Equity Bank’s 2018 “Wings To Fly” programme, Nduati said most public schools across the country lacked basic infrastructure to accommodate any new structure in education thus there was need to invest on the same before the ministry rolled out the new system.