Safaricom stock rallies as trade dips at Nairobi bourse

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKE

Safaricom was the single biggest mover at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) as the bourse ended the year on a bear run, marked by drops in key indices and market capitalisation amid a capital flight by foreign investors.

The telecommunication company moved 2.27 billion shares valued at Sh62 billion, accounting for 35.37 per cent of total traded value in 2018, a year its share price touched an all-time high of Sh33.50 with an average trading price of Sh21.75 on the lower end.

This came even as annual trading volumes at the bourse dropped 10 per cent to 6.3 billion shares compared to 7 billion shares traded in 2017.

Market capitalisation (total market value) closed at Sh2.1 trillion, a 15.9 per cent drop from Sh2.5 trillion in 2017, as the majority of the stocks shed value despite hopes of a recovering economy after the prolonged general election and the “handshake” between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

“It was an Annus Horriblis. The Nairobi Securities Exchange entered a bear market in quarter three and there is no discernible bullish catalyst in sight,” financial analyst Aly-Khan Satchu described the market in a conversation with People Daily.

Benchmark index which tracks blue chip companies-NSE 20 share index shed 23.66 per cent to close the year at 2,833.84 points. The all-inclusive NASI shed 17.97 per cent to settle at 140.43 while NSE 25 share index shaved 731.79 points (17.08 per cent) to settle at 3,551.59 points.

Equity turnover, however, rose by 2.3 per cent to Sh175 billion from Sh171 billion the previous year. The banking sector (with 12 listed banks) had shares worth Sh64.9 billion transacted which accounted for 36.96 per cent of year’s traded value. Equity and KCB group were among the biggest movers on this counter with their shares valued at Sh27.6 billion and Sh21.9 billion respectively.

Equity Group Holdings shares traded at between Sh34.50 and Sh57.00 during the year with KCB declining 12.40 per cent to close the year at Sh37.45, down from Sh42.75 registered in 2017.

Traded value

Co-operative Bank came in close to move 201 million shares worth Sh3.48 billion and closed at Sh14.30. The energy and petroleum sector moved shares worth Sh19.69 billion, which accounted for 11.21 per cent of the year’s traded value.

KenolKobil recorded a 36.07 per cent gain to close the year at Sh19.05 with shares worth Sh17 billion transacted. The spike was occasioned by an acquisition deal by French firm-Rubis Energie announce in October.