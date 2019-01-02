Industry CEOs predict vibrant 2019

Although 2018 was a mixed bag of results for various sectors, a number of top-notch chief executive officers forecast that the economy will perform better this year

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKE

The year 2018 presented a bag of mixed fortunes for the local captains of industry. Many of them are, however, forecasting a year of good tidings in 2019 and have shared their views as below:

1. Phyllis Wakiaga, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM)

2018 was a good year for the manufacturing sector. Despite a few hiccups, we ended the year on a strong note. The declaration of manufacturing as a top priority investment area to drive economic growth has seen manufacturers and the government engage more towards this goal.

The year 2019 promises to be a strong year for the sector, specifically, if the predictable and stable business environment can be guaranteed in policy formulation and implementation.

2. Dan Githua, Group CEO Tusker Mattresses

The year 2018 saw the rebirth of the local retail sector, as a major shift in customer and supplier confidence was experienced. The local players have asserted themselves in this competitive space. It is good to see homegrown retailers adopting global benchmarks and maintaining the edge against the multinational players who have recently entered this market.

We are looking forward to doing great things in 2019 as we continue to pursue a corporate strategy guided by a clear vision to be the leading regional retailer and perhaps even make our debut at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

3. Ronald Ndegwa, Managing Director, Savannah Cement

2018 was a relatively difficult year for the local building and construction industry. The impact of the credit rates capping affected projects that were reliant on credit resources from local financiers.

Consequently, the consumption of cement products slowed during the year compared to the previous years. However, we are forecasting a vibrant 2019 as the underlying factors begin to correct themselves. We have seen many projects begin to access funding and financing in the last quarter.

This provides a subtle indication that many major projects will soon be back on track. All indicators also point to faster growth from the retail market which was the volume driver in 2018.

4. Carole Kariuki, Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA)

When we kicked off the year in 2018, our focus was to ensure recovery of the economy to the level it was in 2016 that is, 5.9 per cent growth or higher, and by the second quarter of 2018, the growth rate had improved to 6.3 per cent, compared to 4.7 per cent in the second quarter of 2017.

Through our partnership with all arms of the government, development partners and other stakeholders, we have continued to work on targeted policy and business regulatory reforms that have improved Kenya’s ranking in the Ease of Doing Business 2019 report to position 61 globally and the third best in Africa.

As we usher in 2019, we aspire to leverage on the momentum gained so far, work in partnership with all stakeholders and focus on the country’s ambitious development strategies, for instance, the Big Four agenda to stimulate further growth and development.

5. John Njiraini, Commissioner General, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

The previous year was great and KRA is optimistic that continued implementation of the Revenue Enhancement Initiatives (REI) programme, will increase collection this year.

So far, Sh51.4 billion has been realised from the programme. KRA remains committed to making the taxpaying experience better for everyone who seeks to interact with us through the provision of courteous and professional service.

6. Bob Collymore, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom

We look back at 2018 as the start of the recovery from the long electioneering period. However, in spite of the quietening of political noise and a positive economic outlook, consumers continued to grapple with the impact of high inflation and higher taxes such as those levied on financial and telecommunications services, which created a challenging environment that forced many businesses – large and small – to maintain a delicate balance.

Despite these challenges, we are encouraged by the sustained growth of the ICT sector, which continued to be a vibrant, innovative contributor to the economy.

We are also confident that current events within the sector, such as new entrants and increasing competitiveness, will keep things exciting in 2019 and beyond, with the greatest beneficiary being the consumer. Overall, we expect that 2019 will be better for business and consumers.