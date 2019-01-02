KEBS MD, CHARLES ONGWAE ARRAIGNED: He has been accused of stealing sh. 64M

KEBS MD Charles Ongwae, was today arraigned and charged with conspiracy to defraud the govt 64M shillings.

Ongwae who appeared before Nairobi Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, pleaded not guilty to 3 counts of conspiracy to defraud, abuse of office and breach of trust.

He has been released on cash bail of 300,000 shillings and ordered to appear before the DCI to record a statement.