WINGS TO FLY PROJECTS: 48 needy students sponsored, Murang’a

48 bright and needy students who are beneficiaries of four year scholarships from the Wings to Fly Program are set to join their respective secondary schools on Thursday. The beneficiaries of the Equity Bank Foundation program comprise of 24 boys and girls respectively who were admitted to national and county schools.

Speaking while flagging off 8 students at Kangari Equity Bank branch, the manager Jackson Njogu said they shortlisted 54 students but approved only eight, calling on other well wishers to assist those deserving students who were left out.

As schools are set to re-open on Thursday students joining form one from Kwale county have been urged to study hard.

Kwale county early education director, Abdallah Bilashaka also called on parents from humble backgrounds whose children have secured chances at National schools to maintain the same vigor they had while their children were in primary school.