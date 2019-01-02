 HOTELS FULLY BOOKED, WATAMU: Hoteliers record booming business.

Hundred of tourists visiting Watamu during the Christmas and New Year festive season have rated the resort town as one of the best destinations in Kenya for its pristine white beaches and good quality hotels.

A spot check along the 25 kilometer beach along Watamu Marine National Park showed a beehive of activities as tourists both locals and domestic flocked in large numbers to enjoy their New Year holiday.

The resort town which has always been in the shadows of Malindi in terms of tourist numbers, is slowly giving Malindi a run for its money, though most tourism players in the area say the two destinations go together. This season all resorts reported 100 per cent bookings, with investors recording booming business that is expected to go on until april 2019.

The hospitality sector was among the biggest beneficiary as Kenya joined the rest of the world in ushering in the New Year. It was good fortunes for investors with several hotels and entertainment joints making a kill out of the influx of local and international tourists who turned up to welcome the new year.