JOINT SECURITY MEETING, W.POKOT: Communities urged to embrace peace.

West Pokot Governor, Prof. John Lonyangapou, has urged the government to post security heads who are natives of areas affected by cattle rustling, saying they would be better placed in understanding the terrrain, communicate better and be more effective in ending the vice.

Speaking during a meeting between leaders of Pokot and Elgeiyo Marakwet counties, the governor said some of the security officers posted to the area do not at all confront cattle rustlers, since they don’t understand the language and the area terrain.

Earlier in the day the governor had visited prisoners at Kapenguria prison, where he shared new year goodies with them, besides saying that reformed prisoners should be given an opportunity to work with the county government.