Exploit transition policy, MP to parents

Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe has urged parents to take advantage to the government’s 100 per cent transition policy and take children to school.

She said lack of school fees should not be an excuse to keep children who sat KCPE exam home.

“The government has provided enough money to facilitate basic education of all children. There are also various bursary funds that parents should take advantage of,” said Kibe.

The MP disclosed that needy students in her constituency will benefit from Sh27 million bursary this year, up from Sh18 million issued last year.

Driving licences

She also revealed a plan to facilitate boda boda operators who seek to acquire driving licences. “To support them acquire requisite documents, my office is facilitating the training of 500 riders who are expected to receive their licenses in mid-January,” said Kibe during the commissioning of a house built for Alice Njoki, a blind widow.

The MP promised to support refurbishment of dilapidated schools and urged other leaders to join hands in the initiative.