12 KCPE candidates get ‘wings to fly’

At least 12 students in Kisii county who scored 350 marks and above in last year’s KCPE exam will benefit from scholarships from Equity Bank under its Wings to Fly programme.

The bank’s Kisii branch manager Robinson Mirieri said the 12 were picked from the more than 400 students who had applied for scholarship. The beneficiaries come from needy backgrounds and were selected on merit, he said.

Mirieri said the bank will monitor the academic performance of the students in secondary school, adding that they also benefit from a mentorship programme at the bank.

“Some of their parents are poor, living with disabilities while others have chronic illnesses,” said the manager after seeing the learners off to Nairobi for induction.

He urged the to work hard and disciplined. Mirieri, accompanied by selection panel members Ponti Otwere, Caren Arori, Polycarp Onserio and Athony Nyamao urged parents, guardians and candidates planning to apply for the scholarships in future to always to give honest information on their backgrounds.

“We had cases where some parents, guardians and children gave conflicting information and the selection panel was forced to visit the families ti verify the information. Those who lied were disqualified” said Mirieri.

Started in 2011, Equity Bank Foundation’s Wings to Fly programme helps bright yet needy—orphan or vulnerable—students pursue secondary education across the country.