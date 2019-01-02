Non-monogamy is the new in.

Polyamorous, open relationships and threesomes are as ancient as humans, with the Agiriama’s mafiga tatu (three stones) tradition, for instance, allowing women to have three sexual partners

Nailantei Norari @PeopleDailyKe

“Threesomes are kawaida (normal) nowadays. I mean if my boyfriend is open to it, I simply hit on one of the fly girls in the clubs and we take her home with us. Of course we will use protection and there might be ground rules such as that he cannot overly focus on her and shut me out. Non-monogamy is in.”

This is just one of the sentiments a high flying female professional at our beer laden and loosened tongue table confesses to. But before you get into a moral panic and judge her and call her a slut, (you patriarchal knob-head! Judge the boyfriend too darn it)! Polyamorous and open relationships might be dominating headlines now but the fact is that they have been around since time immemorial.

It is common knowledge that the communities of old favored polygamy. It was not uncommon to find two or even three sisters amicably married to the same man. It is, however, not so common knowledge that the Giriama had a tradition called ‘mafiga tatu’ which allowed polyandry, where a woman could have as many as two male lovers.

Three stones

Mafiga tatu comes from the traditional three stones cookstove. The three stones cooked meals using firewood. It was impossible to cook food on two stones or even a single stone as the nyungu (traditional pot) with all its contents would topple over.

Similarly, for a relationship to flourish, women were viewed as needing more than one man. There would be the husband, who was the chief of the household and the main provider. The woman could then discreetly seek out another man for amorous relationships or for companionship so that together, they formed a complete set, the metaphoric three stones.

While several texts have tried to look at how effective the mafiga tatu tradition was, it is important to note that having multiple sex or emotional partners is not the totem pole of emotional maturity or even the definition of relationship goals. Half the time the people who engage in open relationships are not just adventurous but crippled with underlying emotional issues.

“I am polyamorous mainly because I do not want to be too emotionally invested in any one person. I feel that so long as I do not give out my heart to one person for safekeeping, I will be safe from heartbreak,” Alex, a self professed Casanova tells us.

Open relationships

Dr Michael Mbiriri, a relationship expert, says most people who seek out open relationships lack a sense of responsibility and commitment.

This while true today, as in Alex’s case, was not the case several centuries ago. In Nepal, a responsible woman would marry up to two men who would then love her and help her till her land and live with her happily ever after.

“From a psychological point of view, engaging in open relationships is not healthy as it can leave one with mixed feelings of jealousy and hurt. One should think hard before making the decision to make their relationship open,” Mbiriri says.

“It is important to note that making your relationship open in a last ditch attempt to revive it might not work. It is a temporary band aid that might cover up the festering issues in the relationship which, when coupled with jealousy and trust issues from the open relationship, will most likely make the relationship implode,” he adds

“The Ethical Slut: A guide to Infinite Sexual Responsibilities” is the holy grail of polyamorous and non-monogamous relationships. It emphasises the need for honesty, consent and mutual respect among the partners. It requires that the partners evaluate the parameters of their relationship and know that being in an open relationship is not a carte blanche to break as many hearts and infect as many people with STDs as possible.

It emphasises responsibility not just with the feelings of the humans involved but their health and well-being as well. At the end of the day, the decision to be open to open relationships is really only yours and yours alone. You decide how much, aheem, how many you can take!