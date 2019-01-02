Fulham put to the sword as Arsenal return to winning ways

London, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

Arsenal started 2019 with a morale-boosting win following their hammering at the hands of Liverpool, recording a 4-1 triumph over struggling Fulham at Emirates Stadium.

A visit from the Premier League’s 19th-placed side offered welcome respite for Unai Emery’s side after their 5-1 reverse at Anfield, though they did not have it all their own way before Granit Xhaka’s 25th-minute opener.

Everton 0-1 Leicester

Jamie Vardy rescued a dire match with an eye-catching celebration as his goal secured Leicester City a 1-0 win away at Everton in their New Year’s day Premier League fixture on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old showed remarkable agility after scoring in the 58th minute for a result that sees The Foxes move into seventh, seven points adrift of Arsenal who occupy the Europa League fifth-placed spot.

Vardy has been rumoured to have strained relations with Leicester manager Claude Puel and was taken off in the defeat by Cardiff last Saturday and said the acrobatic display had not been a spontaneous one.

“I have had it in my locker for a while. I saved it for a special occasion, what better one than New Years Day. New year, new me,” he told Sky Sports.

Despite the rumours surrounding their relations Vardy has been the most effective goalscorer since Puel took over in October 2017 taking his Premier League tally to 22, double the number of the next highest Foxes scorer.

Newcastle vs Man United

Meanwhile, after scoring 12 goals in three games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United could add another weapon to their attacking arsenal at Newcastle on Wednesday, with Alexis Sanchez set to return from injury.

The Chilean has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the past month, meaning he missed the final days of Jose Mourinho’s reign in charge at Old Trafford.

Sanchez was signed to much fanfare last January from Arsenal on reportedly the most lucrative contract in Premier League history, but has so far failed to deliver on expectations, scoring just four goals in 30 appearances.

However, Solskjaer believes the more positive approach he has adopted in wins over Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bournemouth to begin his temporary spell in charge until the end of the season will suit Sanchez’s game.

“He’s a player that would benefit from the rotation (of positions) and movements, and the more chances you create, the more times you get the ball into the final third, he’ll be an asset for us,” said Solskjaer. -AGENCIES