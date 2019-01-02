AK stamp authority to block controversial race

David Macharia

Emerging alliance between the near-moribund Professional Athletes Association of Kenya (PAAK), retired athletes and Amani Sasa Foundation of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has rattled Athletics Kenya (AK)forcing the federation to use police to block a road race set for Nyahururu yesterday.

Athletes had already travelled from as far as Eldoret, Kericho, Molo and Nairobi ready for the 10km race when police declared Nyahururu stadium, where the race was to end, out of bounds.

AK vice president and director of competitions, Paul Mutwii had on Monday warned of a stern action against the Laikipia County AK if the unauthorised race was held.

“We should have heard from AK officials of the county where this race to promote music is being held. Otherwise they will eventually be held answerable if it finally takes place. As AK competition director, my office will demand an explanation,” Mutwii wrote in a WhatsApp group.

The race which was meant to remember the first Kenyan to win Olympic marathon gold, the late Samuel Kamau Wanjiru and also “honour athletes” was to start at Maili Saba on the Nyahururu-Rumuruti road and end at the stadium.

But, at about 8am, police arrived at the stadium where the runners were converging to be ferried to the starting venue and ordered everybody out and the gates closed.

Former 800m world champ Billy Konchellah was among the first to arrive in Nyahururu at the weekend for the final touches of the race.