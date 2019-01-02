Gor coach under pressure to turn the tide against Chemelil

Struggling SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia have an opportunity to turn things around when they take on Chemelil Sugar in one of nine matches lined up at various grounds today.

Gor, who looked invincible at times last season, are finding the current campaign tough and have already lost two of their opening three matches to leave them in an unfamiliar 13th place on the table with three points, seven behind joint leaders Mathare United and Western Stima.

Although they have a game in hand, the manner in which Gor lost to Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks have left many wondering if they have lost their aura, and they must rise to the occasion today to avoid seeing their season turn from a concern into a crisis.

Defeat to Gor coupled with wins for Mathare and Stima will leave K’Ogalo 10 points off the pace and even though it is still early in the season, it will become very tough for them to make it title number 19.

Victory will also offer some relief to new coach Hassan Oktay who is already under pressure following Gor’s disappointing second leg loss to Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, having let a two -goal advantage slip just before Christmas.

Meanwhile, Mathare have an opportunity to extend their unbeaten run as they take on promoted KCB, who have managed only one point from their opening four matches, while surprise package Stima have a big test against title contenders Sofapaka.

Sharks have what looks like an easy tie on paper against bottom-placed Mt Kenya United who have lost all their opening four matches.

William Muluya’s Sharks are third on the 18-team log with eight points, two adrift the leading pair and are buoyed by last weekend’s 1-0 win over Gor which underlined their title intentions.

Elsewhere, stuttering Posta Rangers, who have replaced coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo with John Kamau, clash with fellow strugglers AFC Leopards at Afraha Stadium.

Both have three points from four matches, leaving them in the bottom half of the standings but Kamau is keen for an immediate response despite having many injuries.

“It is about mental strength for the players. We need a positive result in this match then we will plan properly after that,” said Kamau, who will be missing the services of key players Brian Osumba, Joseph Nyagah and Collins Omondi.