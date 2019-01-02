Ogai: Stima’s bight start down to discipline, hard work

Western Stima coach Paul Ogai attributes the team’s fine run in the SportPesa Premier League so far to discipline, team work and industry.

Stima, who made an immediate comeback to the top tier following their relegation in 2017, have left tongues wagging with their impressive start as they sit joint top of the 18-team league with 10 points.

They are among four teams yet to taste defeat in the top flight so far and are only separated on goal difference with joint leaders Mathare United.

For a newly-promoted side, Stima are punching above their weight, sitting seven points ahead of champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards while Sofapaka, Tusker and Bandari, considered title contenders besides K’Ogalo and Ingwe, are looking up on them instead of looking down on them as many expected.

So what is the secret? “Everyone in the team plays their role very well and the cooperation among the players and the management is wonderful,” said Ogai.

He added: “If we had the capability to strengthen, we would be designed for greatness and that is why we must work hard.”

Tusker FC and Kakamega Homeboyz, who both lost 2-1, and Posta Rangers (beaten 1-0) are some of the major scalps Stima have claimed besides a 1-1 draw with Bandari, underlining their strength.

However, while his team is getting the plaudits, Ogai is still not happy. Stima have scored just five goals in their four matches and Ogai feels it could be more had his forwards been clinical.

“We need to add at least two or three players to strengthen our attacking force. The department as it is still needs work,” he said.

Next on the menu is Sofapaka who are ninth on the table, five points behind Stima and with what other teams have gone through in the hands of Ogai’s men, Batoto ba Mungu’s work is cut out.