Elephants mortality rate down by 30pc

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

A wildlife mortality report has revealed a 30 per cent drop in Elephant deaths last year, with 396 jumbos dying compared to 727 in 2017.

In a statement, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said poaching of elephants had also reduced by half. In Masai Mara ecosystem, 61 elephants died with 23 said to have died of natural causes, 10 from human-wildlife conflicts and four at the hands of poachers.

The report also confirmed that some elephants died from poisoning arising from human-wildlife conflicts.

“In 2018, two elephants in Mara ecosystem died from ingesting carbamate after they strayed into farms sprayed with herbicides and pesticides,” the statement read in part. “There has been an increase in cases of human-wildlife conflict in the Mara ecosystem due to a change in land-use,” it added.

However, the State agency said the national elephant population has remained healthy with a current estimate of 35,000 animals having increased by 119 per cent over a period of 29 years from 16,000 elephants in 1989.