Medics to challenge drug import law in court

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Pharmacists have threatened to sue after President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Health Laws (Amendment) Bill 2018 that opens doors for private firms and individuals to import medical drugs.

Under the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), they claim the sanctioned law is likely to create loopholes for some unscrupulous individuals and phony companies to import drugs that could endanger the lives of Kenyans.

“The country needs public system to work, for KEMSA and NHIF to focus on ensuring that no patient leaves a public facility without care and most importantly essential medicines,” said PSK President Dr Louis Machogu, adding that the country does not need new laws to fix the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC).

Old law

The old law that created the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Act had made it mandatory for national and county public hospitals to obtain drugs and medical equipment from Kemsa.

However, the new law allows hospitals to compare drug prices with the private suppliers, a move the medical professionals claim is likely to lead to collusion between some medics and private firms to bring in sub standard drugs.

“This is a scheme by corrupt business people who want to enrich themselves quickly by importing substandard drugs,” the pharmacist added.

He said the President did his work and now PSK legal and ethics team will look at the signed version to give their final verdict. President Uhuru assented to seven bills on Monday in Mombasa where he is on holiday.