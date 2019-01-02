Uhuru giving Mt Kenya raw deal, claims Kuria

Anthony Mwangi and Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has raised a storm, claiming President Uhuru Kenyatta has deserted the region in matters development.

The controversial MP sensationally claimed the region had been left out of the current government agenda, an allegation likely to further fuel the debate on the President’s 2022 succession.

Kuria called on Mt Kenya residents to start thinking about their future, and urged them not to be misused as voting machines only to be forgotten during the sharing of the national cake.

“We have been rendered into voting machines but development is channelled elsewhere; we must shelve that nonsense,” he said.

Kuria has now asked President Uhuru to “stop focusing entirely on other regions at the expense of his backyard”.

The legislator, who is also Uhuru’s MP, is revisiting an issue that earned his colleagues, who had expressed similar sentiments, a reprimand from the President.

Spearhead projects

Speaking on November 2 after the MPs raised the projects issue, an angry Uhuru told off the legislators saying he did not want to appear to favour his region by channelling mega projects there. He told them that it was their task to spearhead projects in their areas.

Undeterred, the legislators have maintained their stand that the region is getting a raw deal in term of projects and allocation of resources.

The lawmakers in the vote-rich region, which is Uhuru’s bedrock, vowed to be bolder in demanding more projects “commensurate with the taxes the region pays.”

Addressing thousands of Kenyans who attended a religious event sponsored by Mediamax Network, Kuria said the region had been taken for a ride despite being in government.

“I want to tell the President to launch water, new roads and electrification projects. We were with him in Kisumu where he launched new roads but coming to Kiambu, he only issued certificates to rehabilitated alcoholics ,” he said.

“I am not saying that you indulge in alcohol but even as we fight drunkenness, we must be given our roads like other regions,” he added

Other MPs echoed Kuria’s statement, saying the region has been denied resources and that the New Year would open a new chapter in the push for more development.

“It is true, the region has been forgotten and when we raise our concerns, we are dismissed. This year, things will be different, I can confirm to you,” said an MP who requested anonimity.

The legislator admitted all was not well in the Jubilee Party, claiming the top leadership had shifted the agenda after last year’s election.

He said most of the development projects they promised supporters during campaigns are yet to be implemented.

He claimed that the President had, instead, suspended development projects during the current Financial Year, thereby turning the electorate against the MPs.

The MP noted that in last presidential election, 10 Mt Kenya counties accounted for five million of the eight million votes the President garnered.

In what seems like a new political chapter, Kuria said leaders from the “forsaken area”, will fearlessly demand their rightful share of the national cake in year 2019.

The MP, in particular decried what he termed as marginalisation of Kiambu county in national funding, saying while other counties such as Turkana enjoyed more than Sh12 billion from the National Treasury, President Uhuru’s county was only handed Sh8 billion.

He said time to sanitise the President’s undoing was long gone. “2019 is our year of enjoying our rightful share and we are not begging, we must be given what is ours. We are telling the President that he has been belittling us; it is unjust for him to channel development to other areas and disregard us from Central region,” he said.

Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu, however, gave the debate a wide berth and instead urged leaders to avoid early campaigns and work for the electorate.