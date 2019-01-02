Nakuru Assembly Leader quits ahead of ‘ouster’

Nakuru County Leader of Majority Stanley Karanja on Monday relinquished his position at the Assembly amid claims that he was forestalling a planned motion to impeach him.

Karanja, who represents Naivasha East ward, cited health issues and pressure of work in his capacity as majority leader as the reasons for his decision.

The Majority Leader’s decision comes after months of squabbling and infighting at the Assembly, an issue that saw the Jubilee party officials intervene to resolve the wrangles.

At the time, Karanja had been accused of spearheading the removal of 12 nominated members from various committees.

The affected MCAs would later file a complaint letter about the conduct of the Majority Leader at the Jubilee party headquarters.

Majority Leader Stanley Karanja and Majority Whip Irene Chebichi were then summoned to the Jubilee Party Internal Disciplinary Resolution Committee in Nairobi to respond to the accusations leveled against them.