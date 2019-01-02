Jubilee polls long overdue, says MP

Pressure continued to mount on the ruling Jubilee party with more leaders calling for national grassroots elections.

Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji termed the party elections as long overdue and demanded the elections be conducted this year.

Speaking at Kianyaga Children’s Home in his Gichugu constituency, after he visited the children for New Year celebrations, the legislator said their exists a major leadership vacuum in the party which need to be filled.

He said that its high time elected leaders from grassroots level take over the party leadership terming the current leadership as handpicked.

He said as currently constituted, the party can’t focus on 2022 elections claiming those in leadership except party leader Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are not in touch with reality on the ground.

Gichimu also dismissed Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe’s sentiments that the Kikuyu community will not support Ruto in 2022 saying this are personal views which should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.