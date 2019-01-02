Judiciary, DPP rivalry could derail graft fight

The spat between the Judiciary and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) could frustrate the war on corruption as the two offices fight over the treatment of suspects in graft-related cases.

DPP Noordin Haji has on several occasions attacked the Judiciary for allegedly frustrating the fight against corruption.

The Judiciary versus DDP rivalry has been heightened by the positions taken by the courts in two of the cases involving, judicial officers.

First the High Court stopped the DPP from prosecuting Deputy Chief Justice (DCJ) Philomena Mwilu in August before the most recent one pitting lawyer Tom Ojienda who is a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Last August, Haji was barred from prosecuting Mwilu over abuse of office and forgery claims related to her dealings with the Imperial Bank which later collapsed. Haji has also been pushing for the courts to issue tougher and stringent bail terms but the courts are yet to make this move.

The DPP has also asked the courts not release suspects especially high ranking state officers arguing they were likely to interfere with witnesses and investigations in general.

“In a bid to fight graft we have charged senior State officers. My concern is that most of the suspects still remain in office and we still have orders to allow them to enjoy whatever is coming from the courts. Some of the bail terms, for example in a case relating to a governor, are wanting,” Haji said.

Judiciary interference

The Ojienda case has again prompted Haji to air his frustrations over what he termed as interference by the Judiciary. He said issuing ex-parte orders beyond the prescribed 14 days is unlawful.

Haji also cited a number of cases in which the courts have ruled in favour of Ojienda and now wants Chief Justice David Maraga to look into them and rule whether the courts were justified to make the determinations.

“Instead of praising us for restructuring ourselves to serve wananchi better, they are attacking us. We have only reviewed our structures to facilitate greater efficiency in the delivery of services to the people,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also waded into the debate, asking the Judiciary to be cautious while handling corruption cases and ensure it is not used protect impunity and lawlessness.

Speaking during last year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations, Uhuru accused the Judiciary of frustrating war against graft with lenient bail terms.

But Maraga hit back claiming that investigations in some of the cases were shoddily done and could stand the test forcing the courts to dismiss them.