Focus on reconciliation DP Ruto tells Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to embrace unity and reconciliation as the year starts. He expressed optimism that leaders and Kenyans in general will focus their energies on the country’s growth as opposed to politicking.

 Ruto spoke at Paul Boit High School in Uasin Gishu county yesterday, during a thanksgiving service for Africa Inland Church Assistant Bishop, Rev Bernard Yego of Eldoret.

 “As we usher in New Year, it is our prayer that God will be in charge of our nation,” he said. Ruto was accompanied by his wife Rachel, his mother, Sarah and Turbo MP Janet Sitienei. He lauded the ongoing efforts by the President to unite the country and weed out negative ethnicity.

