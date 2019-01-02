Leaders hope for growth, unity

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

As Kenyans ushered in the New Year, leaders expressed faith and optimism the country will witness economic growth and unity.

In the footsteps of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, both who emphasised the need for a united country, Opposition leader Raila Odinga reiterated the importance of his pact with the President in uniting Kenyans.

He also lauded the government’s efforts in the fight against corruption, and called for severe punishment for those found guilty of looting public coffers.

“In 2018 we chose unity over division. We choose to let the corrupt carry their baggage,” said Raila.

Retired President Daniel Moi, in his message, urged the country to continue praying for peace and unity. He also lauded the unity and tranquility witnessed after Uhuru-Raila handshake.

“No country can attain appreciable development without peace,” he said. His son Baringo Senator Gideon Moi echoed his sentiments as urged Kenyans to embrace the handshake.

But on his part, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi accused the Jubilee government of failing to meet Kenyans expectations in the past year. He particularly faulted the government for “massive” borrowing. “The country is in a unsustainable debt hole,” he said.