Parents prepare children for school

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Parents and guardians yesterday flocked various bookshops and uniform shops in Nairobi to prepare their children for schools opening tomorrow.

The stalemate over school opening date brought by Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) insistence on a strike over, among issues transfer of head teachers, did not deter parents from shopping.

Maureen Achieng, a parent, said she was upbeat about her son’s transition to Grade One.

“The festive season is over and now it is back to business. Despite the high cost of books and uniform, I am excited to send my son to school on January 3 to start the 2-6-3-3 curriculum,” she said.

In December last year, there was confusion after Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed suspended the implementation of the new curriculum to 2020 over what she said was lack of funds.

A few days later, she back-tracked on her decision, a move that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta apologise to the nation for the anxiety and confusion caused.

Speaking during a live TV interview on December 28, 2018, the Head of State said various stakeholders would sit down and discuss on the way forward.

Meanwhile, bookshops and uniform shops owners have reported booming business in the last one week. Savanis Book Centre manager Pardip Rehal said business has been high in the last few days after Christmas, saying despite strike threats by Knut, parents have not been deterred from the back-to-school chopping.