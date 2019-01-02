Rasanga orders vetting, targets plan for officers

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has asked the county’s Agriculture department to vet existing extension officers and set for them targets so that those who fail to meet them can be replaced.

Speaking while visiting model farmers in Gem, Rarieda and Bondo on Friday, Rasanga said the department has very many extension officers whose services cannot be felt on the ground.

“I know the department is planning to recruit 35 extension officers and the posts have been advertised but I want the existing officers subjected to vetting, placed on targets and whoever fails to meet them gets replaced,” he said.

Accompanied by Agriculture executive Charles Ogada and Former West Gem MCA Jared Abayo, among others, Rasanga said the county would only accommodate State officers based on their output.

“Food security is my priority and value addition knowledge lies with extension officers and they must develop programmes to reach farmers and advise them so as to have better yields,” he said.