Wa Iria trashes disquiet claims, pledges to work with all leaders

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has dismissed claims by some politicians that there is disquiet among area leaders.

Speaking during New Year celebrations at Ihura Stadium, the governor said there is unity in the county and his failure to attend meetings convened by other leaders is not a show of disunity.

Reacting to area Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri’s remarks that he has been skipping public meetings, Wa Iria said each leader has a role to play and should stick to it.

“I don’t know why someone would take issues with my absence at meetings which they have organised” he said, adding that most of the leaders raising concern spend a lot of time in Nairobi and have little or no knowledge of what happens on the ground.

Wa Iria, however, said he is ready to work with everybody who shares a common agenda of helping improve livelihoods of residents.