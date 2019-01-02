Stores to stock traditional delicacies

Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Laikipia residents could soon start buying traditional delicacies from local supermarkets if a move by the county government to patent and package them materialises.

County Agriculture executive Lucy Murugi, who is leading technocrats involved in the preparation, testing and certification of the foods by various government authorities, said the first items on the list are Rukuri and Mursik.

Rukuri is a traditional delicacy among the Kikuyu and Turkana communities made of goat meat mixed with honey and goat fat.

The idea was hatched during a recent two-day Indigenous Technology Fair held at Rumuruti by the county government, where different communities showcased different traditional products.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said his administration had identified various products that could be commercialised.

“Laikipia can reap big from these products and after they are tested and qualified some groups will be helped to produce in large quantities,” he said.

He said tourist hotels and lodges in the county will be among major markets to help residents benefit directly from the tourism industry.