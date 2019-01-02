Siaya Health docket tops in performance

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Siaya county Health department has been rated as the best performing department in a county government audit released on Monday.

The 2017/18 audit saw the docket leading with 82 per cent and it earned a trophy that was presented by Governor Cornel Rasanga to the county Health executive Dorothy Owino.

However, Rasanga singled out Education and Tourism as poor performing dockets and asked their leadership to meet the targets or ship out, saying he will not to be associated with poor performers, who are keen on sabotaging his legacy.

Owino said all departments under her docket surpassed their targets during the year. According to the County performance management and coordination unit, all departments were subjected to evaluation and the Health docket proved development and service delivery through documentation.

Through Human Resource director Didmas Obondo’s recommendation, the Health docket, received 31 per cent of the budget and met its target as was entrenched in the previous performance contract.

Richard Owade, who spoke on Obondo’s behalf, said to evaluate the work done by each department, the unit acted on the Council of Governors performance guidelines and audited documents based on finance stewardship, corruption evidence, routine operation, national values and cohesion and co-mandates of departments.

“We agreed that every department comes up with targets which they will meet during the year. The initiative is good as it helps departments know where to improve,” said Owade. The Health sector was followed by Trade (67.5 percent) and Finance ( 62.5).

Rasanga, accompanied by County Commissioner Michael ole Tialal, asked auditors to rid the Governance docket of corruption, which is denting its reputation.

He also asked politicians, who are fond of criticising his leadership, to give him space and time to deliver to residents.

County executives signed 2018/19 performance contracts in the awards event that was attended by members of the public .

Ole Tialal said his audit teams are probing lands officers, chiefs and wealthy people, conniving to defraud widows of their land.