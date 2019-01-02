From governor to Speaker: Lusaka ‘humbling leap’

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

His is a transformation of sorts. From a senior civil servant to governor and now Senate Speaker. He himself calls that experience ‘a humbling leap.’

Ken Lusaka was a rank outsider in the race for position of Speaker. He was a surprise choice given that most of previous holders of the position have been lawyers with qualifications equivalent to a High Court judge.

With established names such as Ekwee Ethuro (Senate), Justin Muturi, Kenneth Marende and Francis ole Kaparo having defined the stature of the seat’s occupant, doubts were expressed as to whether Lusaka, a political scientist who had spent most of his working time in the civil service, could fit the bill.

He has confounded both friend and foe by — so far — successfully navigating the precarious political and legal labyrinths of the office.

“Parliament is a House of rules, procedure and precedence though at certain times common sense has to apply. Everything that takes place or one does there is guided by relevant Standing Orders. All the rulings and statements the Speaker makes are based on law,” observes Lusaka.

A former provincial administrator, Lusaka resigned as Permanent Secretary for Livestock Development in mid-2012 to run for Bungoma governor and won.

Lusaka ran on the ticket of New Ford Kenya, which had thrown its weight behind the presidential candidacy of Musalia Mudavadi who was contesting on the banner of the then United Democratic Forum. He was the only non-ODM governor to be elected in the former Western Province.

After the 2013 election, his party forged a working relationship with the winning Jubilee Alliance of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

Wetang’ula ouster

In the 2017 polls, he lost the governorship to Wycliffe Wangamati of Ford Kenya. Lusaka’s greatest test as Speaker came early last year when Nasa-allied senators took a decision to replace Wetang’ula, his own senator back home, as Leader of Minority.

The senators filed the petition signed by an overwhelming majority seeking to replace Wetang’ula with his Siaya counterpart James Orengo. On the other hand, Nasa co-principals Raila Odinga, Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka wrote a letter to the Speaker recognising Wetang’ula as Leader of Minority. Lusaka rode on a neutral path.

“This was a very tricky situation for me. It brought in a lot of speculation and innuendo. Some thought I was going to use the opportunity to hit at the Senator owing to our political differences at home. But there is no room for that. The law reigns supreme in such cases. The Constitution through the Standing Orders had its way,” said Lusaka.

Reflecting on his experiences as governor and now Speaker, Lusaka observed that his earlier stints in public service had helped shape his capability to assume the current portfolio.

“I can say that in a way the governorship prepared me for this docket (of Speaker). As Governor, I had dealt with senators in different ways. Previously Governors thought senators were fighting devolution instead of supporting it. That armed me. Now that I am in the Senate I understand the devolution family better. I deal with Governors, MCAs and senators from an informed point of view. I know and feel them, I understand why they took certain positions. Already we have been able to make a lot of changes and positive steps together,” he noted.

The former Governor says that it was through that understanding that last year’s Devolution Conference in Kakamega registered a record 43 Senators in attendance while the Governors Summit in Mombasa attracted 46 Senators compared to previous similar events where no single senator turned up. That is in addition to successfully organising a football match between Senators and Governors, the first of its kind.

Managing conflicts

“I try to minimise the conflicts between the two Houses as well as frictions between the Senate and Governors. I have been able to use alternative routes of conflicts resolution other than the courts. So far, we have no problem with the Judiciary. We have met with the Judiciary top brass to chart a better working relationship,” he said.

Comparing the position of Speaker and governor, Lusaka says the current portfolio allows him more time with family and friends as well as to read, research and relax as opposed to the governor’s seat where, he says, he was busy 24 hours a day.

He, however, says that as governor he was able to touch lives of people directly through development programmes.

Stated Lusaka: “The good side of my current office is that everything you do is guided by law, the flip side of it is that- unlike in county leadership- you are not allowed to express your personal opinion, which I find very strange.”

MCAs demands

That notwithstanding, he remembers that Members of County Assembly (MCAs) gave him a hard time by making unnecessary demands like bench-marking trips and other unhelpful favours which were a cause of constant conflicts.

“Time and again MCAs refused to approve my policies. There were times when the Leader of Majority could table my motion and be the first one to oppose it on the floor of the House. I had to strike a balance between service delivery and politics by engaging the MCAs so that we could reach a compromise,” Lusaka reflected.

So what lies ahead of him, given that his name has been mentioned among the probables for position of running mate to Deputy President Ruto in the 2022 election?

“ I am the Speaker of the Senate. I did not know that I would one day hold this office. As to what the future has for me only God knows,” he said.