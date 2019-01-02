Let justice prevail and economic relief register

Alberto Leny

Like the title of one of Charles Dickens’ acclaimed books, Great Expectations, most Kenyans are looking forward to 2019 with great anticipation after an eventful year.

The heightened expectations spring from past year that was marred by a tense political atmosphere following a protracted electoral contest that left the country sharply polarised and economy depressed.

Views across the country reveal that Kenyans, regardless of political affiliations, do not want to go the same direction again. Ethnic polarisation, bias and incendiary rhetoric had become the trademark of the political landscape defined by the winner-takes-it-all electoral system. Clearly, the situation was not tenable and posed a major threat to nationhood.

Political, economic and electoral exclusion is a recipe for chaos and imposes a costly toll. Coupled with economic marginalisation, unemployment, high taxation, corruption, poverty, stagnation of social services, the scenario is akin to a powder keg waiting to explode. This cocktail can only be undone through peace and making personal sacrifices.

On 9 March, the main protagonists in the 2017 presidential election, President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, surprised political allies and foes alike by burying their differences sealed with a ‘handshake’ to unite the nation.

Law change

They unveiled the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the task of collecting and collating views on what to do, to (among others) ensure electoral justice and cement national cohesion; aspirations that have proved elusive because of negative ethnicity, political intolerance and undemocratic machinations.

Kenya was literally heading to the woods, despite achievements in the economic, social and other spheres. Devolution has lived up to its billing of decentralising power and bringing services closer to the people. However, devolution is under threat from corruption.

BBI’s initial interactions with the people show most Kenyans want the Constitution reviewed to foster inclusivity in the Executive and other key arms of government.

Law change could mean a referendum, so the initiative team must speed up its work to culminate in a people-centred document such as the consensus-driven Bomas Draft that preceded the 2010 Constitution. Any proposed legislation must firmly deal with corruption and other vices in society.

As one of the three critical arms of government, the Judiciary requires the full latitude to fulfil its mandate without undue interference, threats or coercion. Welcome 2019, Kenyans are waiting expectantly for justice and economic relief.