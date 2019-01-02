New Year ushers in hope for Kenyans

As we step into the New Year, we are inherently hopeful that 2019 brings with it good tidings for Kenyans. The run-up to the new year was steadily buoyed by catalogue of positive gestures and self-reinforcing belief that our season of gloom, pervasive doubts and apprehension was behind us.

In his New Year’s message, President Uhuru Kenyatta struck an upbeat tone on the future but one that was far from delusional over challenges we face. Perhaps the hope and fear dichotomy must exist because its what real life is all about.

The March 9, 2018 ‘Handshake’ continues to be hailed as having firmed up a cracked political base that faced perilous uncertainty, casting dark shadows on national harmony and economic prospects.

In retrospect, and as we face 2019, the rapprochement was one hit that Kenyans must build upon since there is no substitute to stability for prosperity.

Last year also saw faith and hope restored in a number of Constitutional bodies and institutions whose efficacy had come under scrutiny for their inability to deliver on their mandate. Graft topped national concern due to its corrosive and distortive nature.

It is, therefore, thumbs up to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Directorate of Public Prosecutions for resuscitating institutions which had increasingly become moribund. There are well grounded hopes the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will reinvigorate fidelity to deliver on its mandate and thus make graft needlessly expensive exercise.

The Kenya National Examinations Council, too, has restored the integrity of the agency and the credibility of national examinations. We can point out many others for exemplary service but cite these bodies and the political will because the battle targets fall within the bigger corruption realm with its vice-grip on national life which ended up battering its ethical underpinning.

The challenge thrown at the agencies by the Judiciary, however, is that for conviction and in the interest of justice, evidence must be compelling.

Kenyans are exasperated with the predatory instincts of legislators and wonder whether they had elected shoals of piranhas. And while at it, politicians are at the dawn of 2019 consigning us on to false start by scaling up jostling over 2022 succession debate sending negative jibes.

But the immediate gloom is being occasioned by goings on in the education sector with confusion over new curriculum roll-out and teachers’ strike threat clouding schools opening tomorrow. But notwithstanding, Kenyans must work harder to make 2019 a springboard of hope and prosperity.