Competition is valuable parameter for growth

Mucai Kunyiha

When we speak of a country’s competitiveness, we are looking at its ability to sustainably produce goods and services for which there is a market at a price and quality that their market is willing to pay for. Competitiveness may be local or regional and is now increasingly global as the Internet and global infrastructure allow for the almost seamless exchange of goods and services across continents.

Kenya has come a long way in terms of creating a conducive business environment that will nurture local industries and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Perhaps a conspicuous signifier of this is our recent ranking in the Global Ease of Doing Business at position 61, which is 12 places up from the previous year.

However, Ease of Doing Business is a ‘necessary but not sufficient’ condition to improve growth and prosperity. This reminds me of a conversation on an East African country where you are able to register a business in hours ‘I can set up in hours, but then what do I sell? How do I make money?’

Global competitiveness is, therefore, crucial to industrialisation and sustained productivity that will ensure a country’s capacity to provide jobs, decent wages and consequently a dependable social support system for its population.

Competitiveness may be due to natural factors for instance climatic conditions, physical location or geographic conditions. In some cases, competitiveness is built on the sheer will and determination of a nation. I would argue that the most potent form of global competitiveness is where natural factors are combined with will and determination to create powerhouses that are unbeatable.

Theoretically, in a liberalised economy, competitiveness is found and nurtured by the free market. Economic actors find and discover what the markets want and then compete to provide goods and services at a quality and price that is competitive. However, the State is today a major player in affecting competitiveness positively or negatively.

In a positive sense, the State can build infrastructure that eases movement of goods and people, educate the populace, provide healthcare, etcetera, that affect the macroeconomic factors. Some states also directly affect competitiveness by giving tax breaks, rebates and other incentives to exporters. This can, however, provide perverse incentives and shield a country’s industrial sector from global markets and, ironically, reduce their global competitiveness.

State action can negatively affect competitiveness; taxation and lack of policy coherence can dis-incentivise investment. A major challenge is that whilst ‘all politics is local’ and reacts to local pressures, competitiveness is global and has no allegiances to nation or region — the money and the customers will move to where they get the best value. Consequently, the government constantly needs to assess the impact on global competitiveness as we formulate and implement policies affecting manufacturing.

Labour policy is perhaps the best example that demonstrates the tensions between global competitiveness needs and local political issues. Whilst it is considered politically prudent to increase wages and limit the issuance of work permits to foreigners, the impact on productivity and global competitiveness can be dire for many industries.

Similarly, in agriculture, Kenya has spent billions of taxpayers money attempting to revive moribund industries in sugar, meat and maize production yet in all three, we have some of the highest prices in the world of the finished products and are no longer globally competitive.

So as we look at the Big Four agenda, and our ambitions to grow manufacturing beyond 15 per cent of GDP, our key question must be as simple as it is foundational. What can Kenya make today at a quality and price that is globally competitive? The writer is the vice chairman of Kenya Association of Manufacturers. —[email protected]